What a thrilling weekend for University of Hawaii sports fans: The volleyball Wahine won the Big West championship and are now in the NCAA postseason tournament, while the football team upset Colorado State with a dramatic last-second field goal, to close its season with a win.

The Wahine, who were back in Hawaii for less than a day after their weekend title win in Long Beach, Calif., are already in Eugene, Ore., today, prepping for Thursday’s NCAA first-round match against Iowa State. Go ’Bows!