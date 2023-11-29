A foodie fusion

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As Taylor Swift and Boys Like Girls sang back in 2009, “Two is better than one.” Read more

As Taylor Swift and Boys Like Girls sang back in 2009, “Two is better than one.” They, of course, referred to a romantic relationship, but the concept also applies to food — specifically, a melding of Korean and Mexican fare.

And the best place to find that fusion is at K-Mex HI (formerly Tacoholics HI at Ohana Hale Marketplace). It opened at its current location back in March, and is quite the hidden gem along Kawaiahao Street.

Barely visible from the street, K-Mex HI is fronted by Waba Snacks (the businesses are owned by the same family), the latter of which is known for its kinmeyaki, the Korean version of taiyaki in varying flavors. The proximity makes getting a sweet bite to eat after your Korean-Mexican meal very convenient. If you have room, that is.

K-Mex HI serves up some of the same items as its first iteration at Ohana Hale Marketplace but added a Korean twist to the menu.

To start, the chips are a must-order item. If you’re craving something refreshing, I’d suggest trying them with kimchi salsa ($2.50). The salsa flavors are well-balanced, with the perfect amount of kimchi shining through. And if you’re seeking something a bit more savory, I also really enjoyed the chips with queso blanco ($3). Since we got both dipping options, we were able to enjoy the rich cheese sauce and kimchi salsa together — winnah!

The entrée menu is simple. Choose your meal type — burrito ($13), bowl ($13), tacos (three for $12), quesadilla ($10), torta ($10) or salad ($9) — and then pick your protein. Korean-inspired meats include beef bulgogi and spicy pork bulgogi, while Mexican-inspired meats highlight carne asada steak ($1 extra) and mojo chicken. There are also vegetarian options in jackfruit tinga and grilled veggies. Finally, opt for an add-on, like cheese ($1 extra), sour cream (50 cents), grilled veggies ($1.50) or guacamole ($1), depending on the dish.

I’m always a fan of spicy pork, so I went that route in quesadilla form ($10). It comes with cheese, pico de gallo, kimchi salsa and sour cream; a short list of simple ingredients, but dang, it was absolutely delicious. I also got a little container of the restaurant’s chojang sauce, which paired nicely with the spicy pork for an added kick. My husband got the carne asada steak burrito ($13, plus $1 for the carne asada) and added on grilled veggies ($1.50), and his meal definitely seemed healthier than mine, though I told myself that I got my serving of veggies in the kimchi salsa (which I ate copious amounts of). The grilled veggies gave the burrito an extra layer of flavor and an added definitive girth to the wrap. It turned into such a behemoth that he took a third of it home to finish later. I, on the other hand, demolished my quesadilla so debated getting another for dinner later — it’s only $10! — especially when I saw the neon sign hanging in the dining area that read “Life is too short to be hangry.”

K-Mex HI

ADDRESS 961 Kawaiahao St., Honolulu

EMAIL kmexhi808@gmail.com

HOURS 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays; closed Mondays

WEBSITEkmexhi.com

INSTAGRAM @kmexhi

FOOD: 5/5

PRICE: $

AMBIANCE: 5/5

SERVICE: 5/5

PARKING: a couple of stalls out front or street parking

Nicole Monton is the managing editor of Crave and contributing editor for Kaka‘ako VERT magazine. Follow her on social media (@nicmonton).