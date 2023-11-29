comscore A foodie fusion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Crave | Nic's Picks

A foodie fusion

  • By Nicole Monton
  • Nov. 28, 2023
  • PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON

    Chips come with dipping sauces like kimchi salsa ($2.50) or queso blanco ($3)

  • PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON

    Add grilled veggies to the carne asada steak burrito ($13, plus $1 for protein upgrade) for an additional $1.50.

  • PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON

    There are additional sauces for those who like spice

  • PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON

    Spicy pork bulgogi quesadilla ($10)

  • PHOTO BY NICOLE MONTON

    K-Mex HI’s interior

As Taylor Swift and Boys Like Girls sang back in 2009, “Two is better than one.” Read more

Previous Story
Onolicious Cuisine
Next Story
A jammy squash side dish

Scroll Up