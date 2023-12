Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jamba Hawaii adds joy to the festive season by bringing back its limited-time seasonal flavor Read more

Jamba Hawaii adds joy to the festive season by bringing back its limited-time seasonal flavor, merry orange cranberry, which boasts the refreshing taste of orange juice, orange sherbet, orange cranberry and coconut whip. Pick up the delicious drink at any of Jamba Hawaii’s 26 locations across the state.

The biz is also adding its new peanut butter banana waffle parfait to its menu, spreading even more joy since it’ll be available year-round. The decadent treat comprises a Belgian waffle with Coco-Whip or Greek yogurt, freshly sliced bananas, organic grano la and a hefty amount of peanut butter.

If you’re looking for last-minute gifts, take advantage of Jamba Hawaii’s popular gift card promotion — where patrons who purchase $25 in gift cards receive a $5 Jamba Reward Card.

Visit jambahawaii.com.

New holiday collection

KOHO Chocolates just launched a new holiday collection with five seasonal assorted boxes and new flavors like peppermint mocha caramel, gingerbread caramel (subtle notes of cinnamonand nutmeg-flecked caramel) and coconut.

Choose from festive boxes like the Holiday Assorted Red 6-Piece (KOHO’s mini sampler), Holiday Green 4-Piece Box — which is a great stocking stuffer — Holiday Explorer Green 12-Piece, and Holiday Voyager Red 18-Piece. The latter is a bestseller and includes caramel bonbons in flavors like lilikoi, Hawaiian sea salt, guava, mango ginger, macadamia blossom honey, Kona coffee, coconut, gingerbread and peppermint mocha.

The boxes’ gift-ready packaging makes them easy solutions for every chocolate lover on your holiday list.

The holiday collection is available in store or online at kohochocolates.com.

‘Strait’ up savory

Get a taste of Singapore at Straits Hawaii, a popular Singaporean fusion cuisine restaurant, which opened on Nov. 13 at Ward Entertainment Center (1060 Auahi St.). Founder and chef Chris Yeo opened his first Straits in 1987 in San Francisco with the concept of serving small plates intended to be shared with loved ones and to provide a sophisticated continental Asian fusion experience to its patrons.

At its new location, local boy and head chef Reid Matsumura will prepare delectable dishes that perfectly exemplify the lavish ingredients and tastes of the region. In addition to the restaurant’s signature dishes — black pepper mussels and ahi tuna tartare — Matsumura will also showcase menu items specifi-cally curated for Hawaii such as the curry hamachi crudo and sambal hamachi kama.

Straits Hawaii is open 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and from 4 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations can be made via Yelp.

Visit straitshawaii.com.

Sip back and relax

Enjoy a celebration of sparkling wines around the world at Sheraton Princess Kaiulani’s “Bad and Bougie” event at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the hotel’s Splash Bar. Award-winning chefs Blake Kajiwara and Vicky Nguyen debut epicurean masterpieces — each complemented with a sparkling wine from countries such as Spain and Japan.

The evening starts with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, with Zonin Prosecco Rosé, sparkling inspired cocktails — exquisitely paired with mac and cheese arancini, and kiawe-smoked marlin dip with sweet taro potato chips.

The first course features a Poema Rosé (Spain) paired with pulehu Hawaiian tako. Second, Schramsberg BL D Blanc 2020 (United States) is complemented with fried confit chicken. Guests will indulge in truf fled croque-monsieur with lobster bisque for the third course, which is served with a Laurent-Perrier La Cuvee Brut Champagne Blend (France). And for dessert, a yuzu and ohia lehua blossom honey panna cotta is accompanied by Hana Hou Hou Shu “Pink Bubble” Okayama (Japan).

Cost is $110. For more info and to make a reservation, visit splashbarwaikiki.com.