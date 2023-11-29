Onolicious Cuisine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pastele lumpia, pastele stew, lechon kawali and ahi poke nachos are just a few of the bestselling dishes at Reecie B’s. The food truck is owned by Charisse “Reecie” Freitas and Alfred Freitas III. The husband-and-wife team have owned the business since 2016, and launched their food truck in 2020 after years of doing pop-ups and appearances at farmers markets.

“We have a few new items (on our menu),” Reecie says. “Check out Da Bon Dance Special ($20) — fried noodles topped with boneless kalbi and shrimp tempura with our Smash sauce — and D.T.F, or Down To Food ($20). That one consists of french fries and fried noodles topped with boneless kalbi.”

Feast on popular items like Makai ($20) — rice, shoyu or spicy ahi poke, lomi salmon and shrimp tempura — and Bumbucha ($20), which features rice, shoyu or spicy ahi poke, boneless kalbi and lomi salmon.

“Our food is made with lots of love,” Reecie says.

You can currently find the food truck at the What the Truck? event at Waikele on the first and third Fridays of the month and at Pearl Country Club on the last Wednesday of each month.

For updates to the food truck’s location, follow @reeciebs on Instagram.

“Catering is available,” Reecie adds. “We’ll create a menu to fit your budget.”

Reecie B’s

Various locations

Call: 808-478-8582

Web: reeciebs.com

Instagram: @reeciebs

How to order: In person or via text message

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Venmo, Cash App and Apple Pay accepted