Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Onolicious Cuisine

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Nov. 28, 2023
  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Alethea Haasenri, Gerald Malunao, owner Charisse Freitas, Jamie Torralva and Risa Higa

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Kalua pork wonton nachos ($16)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Garlic seared ahi poke ($20)

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    A savory feast D.T.F. ($20) with french fries, fried noodles and boneless kalbi

Pastele lumpia, pastele stew, lechon kawali and ahi poke nachos are just a few of the bestselling dishes at Reecie B’s. Read more

