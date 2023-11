Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This quick and easy recipe is great for the holidays. The tartness of a pickle condiment helps lighten and refresh heavy meals and brings a nice jolt of tangy flavor.

The color is festive, as well, so the onions are pretty on the plate. You might even consider handing out a few jars as gifts since they are so easy to assemble. You’ll basically heat up a simple brine and pour it over a jar full of sliced onions. In the time it takes the brine to cool, the onions will be done, their harshness tamed to make them mild and sweet-sour, suited to most palates.

20-minute Pickled Onions

Ingredients:

• 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

Optional add-ins:

• 3 cloves garlic, thickly sliced

• 1-2 small chile peppers

• 1 thick slice ginger

Ingredients for brine:

• 1/2 cup water

• 1/4 cup rice vinegar

• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

• 2 tablespoons sugar or honey

• 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Directions:

Pack onions into a glass jar. If using one of the add-ins, pack it in with the onions.

Combine brine ingredients in small saucepan and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve sugar and salt. Pour hot brine over onions. Press onions down so they are submerged. Let jar sit until cooled to room temperature. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Makes about 1 pint.

Approximate nutrient analysis per 1 ounce serving: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 4 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 0 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.