Time to party

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:50 p.m.
  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Mixed party combo ($179)

  • PHOTO COURTESY HONU’S KALBI AND SUSHI

    Nigiri platter ($58) with ahi, salmon, ebi, tamago and hamachi nigiri

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Variety of platters from tanioka’s

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Holiday omakase platter (market price)

Holiday gatherings are in full swing. If you’re looking for ideas for your next potluck, check out these options: Read more

