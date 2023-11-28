Time to party
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Mixed party combo ($179)
PHOTO COURTESY HONU’S KALBI AND SUSHI
Nigiri platter ($58) with ahi, salmon, ebi, tamago and hamachi nigiri
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Variety of platters from tanioka’s
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Holiday omakase platter (market price)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree