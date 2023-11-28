Time to party

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Holiday gatherings are in full swing. If you’re looking for ideas for your next potluck, check out these options: Read more

Souza Fish House

Online business Souza Fish House specializes in seafood platters featuring fish imported from Japan and New Zealand. The biz recently launched holiday omakase platters (market price) that include local ahi, Ora king salmon, hamachi, Hokkaido scallops, ikura, Madai snapper, shima aji with ginger and green onions, bluefin, and Hokkaido uni.

Customization available; text or call Souza Fish House for inquiries.

808-476-5609

Instagram: @Souzafishhouse

Oh My Grill

Oh My Grill offers a variety of pans and platters designed to cater to groups of all sizes. The Mixed Party Combo ($179) is designed to feed 12 to 15 people and includes five small pans. The combo includes crispy gau gee and char siu fried noodles, along with your choice of beef broccoli, kalua pork and cabbage, hamburger steak, chicken katsu, sweet and sour spareribs, cold ginger chicken and more.

Various Locations

ohmygrillhawaii.com

Instagram: @Ohmygrillhawaii

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering

Tanioka’s Seafoods & Catering offers a variety of platters to pick from. Spicy ahi over sushi rice ($70.95) is a crowd favorite. The pupu platter ($129.95) includes your choice of five items. Select from mini ahi patties, Hawaiian barbecue pork belly katsu, chow fun, maki sushi, garlic chicken, shrimp tempura and more. Finally, the business’s poke platter (market price) features your choice of five poke flavors. Available options include shoyu ahi, furikake salmon, spicy ahi, limu ahi, wasabi masago, taegu ahi and more.

94-903 Farrington Hwy., Waipahu

808-671-3779

taniokas.com

Instagram: @Taniokas

Honu’s Kalbi & Sushi

If you need a last-minute potluck platter, check out the selection at Honu’s Kalbi & Sushi. The biz is open on Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve and Day. Nigiri and sashimi platters are made using fresh fish.

The business’s nigiri platter ($58) includes ahi, tamago, salmon, ebi and hamachi. Sashimi sets ($56 for 36 pieces, $90 for 60 pieces) include ahi, hamachi and salmon. Large ahi sashimi platters ($95) are especially popular on New Year’s Day.

Preorders are available; three days’ advanced notice for preorders are required.

755 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu

808-200-3271

Instagram: @Honuskalbiandsushi