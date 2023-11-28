Toast of the town

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National French Toast Day was officially yesterday, Nov. 28, but it’s never too late to celebrate. Read more

National French Toast Day was officially yesterday, Nov. 28, but it’s never too late to celebrate. Whether you prefer fruity or ultra-sweet toasts, check out these colorful creations:

Guieb Café

Guieb Café (various locations) is a family-owned and -operated business that opened in 2020. While the biz offers a variety of pancakes, eggs Benedicts and omelets, its French toasts are not to be missed. Choose from Fruity Pebbles — a crowd favorite — Nutella with fresh fruits, or the original with fresh berries and honey açaí. The latter comes with açaí sorbet, granola, fresh berries, bananas and honey.

Visit guiebcafe.com.

Button Up Cafe

Button Up Cafe (719 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. A102) offers a variety of breakfast entrees, including several different French toast options.

Choose from two-stack gourmet sweet bread, stuffed strawberry cheesecake, stuffed ube cheesecake or stuffed Nutella cheesecake French toasts. Take your toast to the next level by adding toppings like fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas or whipped cream.

Call 808-454-5454 or visit buttonupcafe.com.

Egghead Cafe

Pork belly Benedicts, s’mores pancakes and prosciutto egg toast are just some of the entrees you’ll find at Egghead Cafe (1210 Dillingham Blvd. Ste. 8). The café’s French toasts are made with Big Island sweet bread dipped in Madagascar vanilla-infused batter and topped with whipped cream. Choose from classic cinnamon, La-La Berry (fruits, berry compote, toasted almonds and powdered sugar), Oh-Love (mascarpone, espresso, chocolate shavings, fresh strawberries and cocoa powder) and Choco Crème Brûlée (caramelized bananas, ganache and cocoa powder). Or, go for the peanut butter French toast, which comes with peanut butter filling and condensed milk.

Call 808-888-2211 or visit eggheadhonolulu.com.

Heavenly Island Lifestyle

This Waikiki café (342 Seaside Ave.) is known for its fresh, local ingredients and healthy breakfast fare. Its Big Island honey French toast — featuring locally made sweet bread, organic vanilla and whipped cream — is especially popular.

Other flavors include mixed berries (bananas, strawberries and blueberries), Hawaiian fruit (bananas, pineapple and papaya), and chocolate and banana (chocolate syrup, bananas and cacao nibs).

Call 808-923-1100 or visit heavenly-waikiki.com.

Koko Head Café

This Kaimuki staple (1120 12th Ave. Ste. 100) is known for its “brunch all day menu,” with customer favorites like ricotta pancakes, breakfast bibimbap and miso-smoked pork omelet. The cornflake French toast — made with cornflake-crusted sweet bread, billionaire’s bacon, frosted flake gelato and creamy black -pepper maple — is an iconic dish.

Call 808-732-8920 or visit kokoheadcafe.com.

Sweet E’s Café

Sweet E’s Café (1006 Kapahulu Ave.) is a popular option when it comes to brunch restaurants across Oahu. It’s especially known for its French toast entrees, which feature three slices of Hawaiian sweet bread sprinkled with powdered sugar. Choose from traditional, stuffed banana and cream cheese, or stuffed blueberries and cream cheese. Elevate your toast by adding fresh fruits on top.

Call 808-737-7771 or visit sweetescafe.com.

WESTMAN Cafe + Lounge

Tucked away upstairs, WESTMAN Cafe + Lounge (280 Beach Walk Ste. 106) is a hidden gem in Waikiki. The cafe’s revamped brunch menu includes dishes like Big Island honey souffle pancakes with lemon custard, wagyu loco moco, kalbi fried rice and lobster toast.

If you’re in the mood for autumn flavors, get the apple cinnamon French toast, which features homemade brioche, Big Island honey, caramelized apples, cream cheese, vanilla and cinnamon.

Call 808-922-1500 or follow the biz on Instagram (@westmancafe).