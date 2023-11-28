Toast of the town
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photo courtesy Egghead Cafe
Photo courtesy Heavenly Island Lifestyle
Photo courtesy Koko Head Café
Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree