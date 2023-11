Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The following spots are not only sought after for their food, but also for their gorgeous interiors:

Elevated holiday feast

Istanbul Hawaii (1108 Auahi St. Ste. 152) is recognized for its gorgeous décor and flavorful Turkish cuisine. From Dec. 23 to 25, the eatery is offering a special holiday menu ($86 per person). It includes a choice of entrée — organic duck breast with Kula lavender, premium grass-fed pirzola infused with Baharat spices, freshly sourced Mediterranean levrek and spiced cauliflower shawarma. Each entrée is accompanied by sides like zaatar mashed potatoes, rich beurre noisette rainbow peppercorn gravy, aromatic herb stuffing, cardamom-mastiha butternut squash with burnt marshmallows, orange blossom-infused local seasonal vegetable medley, spicy dolma with tzatziki, pomegranate-cranberry accompaniment and saffron pilaf.

This holiday menu will be offered in addition to Istanbul Hawaii’s regular lunch and dinner menus.

Call 808-772-4440 or visit istanbulhawaii.com.

Stunning singaporean fare

Straits Hawaii (1060 Auahi St.) recently opened in Ward Village and features a flavorful mix of Southeast Asian fusion. Its dishes offer a blend of Chinese, Indian, Indonesian and Malaysian cuisine. Start with craft cocktails like Milk & Honey ($17) and The Jillian ($16) before digging into popular dishes like ahi tartare ($28), crispy whole snapper ($55), Singapore crab ($80), sambal hamachi kama ($48) and lemongrass beef ($46).

Call 808-888-0683 or visit straitshawaii.com.

Downtown honolulu’s hidden gem

Podmore (202 Merchant St.) is known for its creative cocktails — notably its specialty creations like PS Get the Chung Chow ($30) and It’s Just a Gin & Tonic ($30). Highlights from the dinner menu include “Proper Chips” ($16) — thick-cut russet potatoes that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside — smoked Big Glory Bay King Salmon ($32), savory churro with Golden Osetra caviar ($38) and confit duck leg with soft polenta ($34).

Call 808-521-7367 or visit barpodmore.com.

