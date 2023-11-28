$8M demolition of decaying Uncle Billy’s hotel to start
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Uncle Billy’s hotel in Hilo has been a target for break-ins, squatters and vandalism. The restaurant has been boarded up for a while.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree