$8M demolition of decaying Uncle Billy’s hotel to start

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
    Uncle Billy’s hotel in Hilo has been a target for break-ins, squatters and vandalism. The restaurant has been boarded up for a while.

The $8 million demolition of the dilapidated former Uncle Billy’s hotel in Hilo is set to commence with asbestos abatement work starting next week. Read more

