Hawaii News

Maui County agencies served subpoenas in wildfire probe

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
    Walls of burned-out houses and trees were all that could be seen Monday from Kelawea Mauka Makai Park in Lahaina.

    Anne E. Lopez

    A photo of Maui wildfire victim Balbino Kimolele Aveado III hangs on a fence above the Lahaina Bypass.

Three Maui County departments were served subpoenas Monday after not meeting the timelines with a state investigation into their response to the Aug. 8 wildfires that killed 100, left 7,500 homeless and caused $5.5 billion in damage. Read more

