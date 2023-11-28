comscore Navy plane in bay has ‘full integrity,’ no sign of fuel leak | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy plane in bay has ‘full integrity,’ no sign of fuel leak

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

  • VIDEO BY U.S. NAVY

    Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox, on-scene commander and commander of Carrier Strike Group 3, provides an update on the salvage efforts of the plane in Kaneohe Bay.

    Marine Col. Jeremy Beaven, right, addressed the media Monday during a news conference at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Navy Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox stands to the left of him.

    Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, shown at a news conference Monday held at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, acknowledged that better communication is in order.

    The U.S. Navy P8A aircraft is seen Monday in the bay at the Kaneohe Marine Corps air station. While salvage and recovery efforts are underway, there is still no definitive time frame as to when the Navy and Marines will complete the aircraft’s safe removal.

A week after a Navy P-8A slid into Kaneohe Bay while trying to land in rainy weather, the Navy rear admiral in charge of extracting the plane said all of the more than 2,000 gallons of fuel on board had been safely removed, while apologizing for not better updating the public and media. Read more

