comscore Boys basketball Top 10: 2-time champ Saint Louis claims top spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Boys basketball Top 10: 2-time champ Saint Louis claims top spot

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Two-time defending state champion Saint Louis collected 12 first-place votes to claim the No. 1 ranking in the season debut of the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine draw Iowa State in first round of NCAA tourney
Next Story
Television and radio – November 28, 2023

Scroll Up