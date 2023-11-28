Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys basketball Top 10: 2-time champ Saint Louis claims top spot By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Two-time defending state champion Saint Louis collected 12 first-place votes to claim the No. 1 ranking in the season debut of the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Two-time defending state champion Saint Louis collected 12 first-place votes to claim the No. 1 ranking in the season debut of the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. The Crusaders defeated Nanakuli 70-63 last week to open nonconference play. Associate head coach Mark Revuelto and most of he team returned from a trip to Japan before the game at Nanakuli. Shot clocks are in temporary mode across the OIA, with permanent installation on backboards due soon. Without a defensive 3-second rule like the NBA, many teams are reverting to zone defenses for the 35-second duration. That was the case during ‘Iolani’s summer league, and it continues this winter, even with teams that have been married to their man-to-man defenses for decades. “From what I have seen, there is more zone being played. Zone can be a very effective strategy, and I see more teams using it,” Saint Louis head coach Dan Hale said. The Crusaders’ methodical, patented offense worked out the pace of movement last year during the ‘Iolani Classic, which uses a shot clock. As for using a zone defense, Hale is open to tinkering. “We are still finding ourselves on defense. We might try some (zone), but for us everything is predicated on man principles,” Hale said. “So zone or man, the basic concepts are the same.” The first poll of the season by coaches and media had an oddity: ties at No. 5 and No. 7. Maryknoll is off to a 5-0 start and garnered one first-place vote, followed by Mililani, which beat ‘Iolani 58-45. Punahou is at No. 4 and has a battle with Leilehua on Wednesday at the James Alegre Invitational. Kailua went 3-1 at the Fear the Hop tournament in Arizona, where a 56-33 loss to Mesquite (Ariz.) was followed by wins over McClintock (Ariz.), 58-46; Queen Creek (Ariz.), 59-57; and Paradise Valley (Ariz.), 54-44. The Surfriders share the fifth spot with Kamehameha, which has also returned from a mainland trip. The Warriors lost to Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), 72-61, and Gonzaga Prep (Ore.), 52-39. “We saw John Stockton at Gonzaga Prep,” Kamehameha coach Larry Park said. ‘Iolani and Leilehua share the No. 7 perch, followed by Kahuku and Campbell. Tournaments are in heavy supply this week. The Kalaheo Holiday Invitational — won by Leilehua over Kalaheo in the final — concluded on Sunday. The Matsumoto Law Group Black & Gold Classic wrapped up on Monday. The Alegre Invitational tips off Wednesday. On Thursday, Hilo and Kauai high school tournaments begin, as does the Surfriders Holiday Classic at Kailua. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (12) (1-0) 129 — > def. Nanakuli, 70-63 > next: vs. University, Thursday 2. Maryknoll (1) (5-0) 113 — > def. Kaimuki, 48-24 > next: bye (vs. Moanalua, Dec. 4) 3. Mililani (2-0) 75 — > def. ‘Iolani, 58-45 > next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday 4. Punahou (0-0) 66 — > bye > next: vs. Leilehua, Wednesday 5, (tie) Kailua (3-1) 56 — > def. Paradise Valley (Ariz.), 54-44 > next: vs. Waipahu, Thursday 5. (tie) Kamehameha (1-2) 56 — > lost to Gonzaga Prep, 52-39 > next: bye (at Moanalua, Dec. 6) 7. (tie) ‘Iolani (1-1) 50 — > def. Leilehua, 57-49 > next: vs. Radford, Wednesday 7. (tie) Leilehua (3-1) 50 — > def. Kalaheo, 72-57 > next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday 9. Kahuku (2-0) 46 — > def. Waipahu, 86-34 > next: vs. Trinity, Thursday 10. Campbell (1-1) 27 — > lost to Beckman (Calif.), 70-50 > next: vs. University, Monday > next: vs. Kohala, Thursday Also receiving votes: University 12, Kalaheo 11, Kohala 11, Moanalua 7, Kamehameha-Maui 4, Kapaa 2. Previous Story Wahine draw Iowa State in first round of NCAA tourney Next Story Television and radio – November 28, 2023