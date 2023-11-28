Final Prep Football Top 10: Kahuku returns to the top of football world

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The turbulence, the anxiety and, ultimately, an adrenaline-juiced climax.

Kahuku (12-2) endured and relished every moment along the way in a remarkable season, collecting all 10 first-place votes in the final Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 of the season.

Kahuku’s fantastical come-from-behind 21-19 win over top-seeded Mililani made it a three-peat of Open Division state championships. Mililani had been atop the rankings for three weeks after upsetting Kahuku 28-21 in the OIA title game.

The Trojans almost won their first state crown since 2016 despite losing two key linebackers to ejections during the game. Kahuku lost playmaker Kaimana Carvalho to one of those targeting infractions, so it came down to special teams.

Perfect set-up on a line-drive that bounced directly to Diezel Kamoku, a timely block by Aidan Manutai, and the rest is the play of the year. Kamoku’s 86-yard punt return to the house ranks as one of the most remarkable plays in state championship history — a heartbreaker and a game-saving legendary moment at the same time. Practice makes perfect, and not entirely on the field.

“Whether it’s Mana or Diezel back there, I kind of already know if the ball’s dribbling, they’re still going to grab it and try to take it,” said Manutai, a standout cornerback who turns out to be a clutch blocker. ‘I took my time. (Kamoku) got past the first guy, I kind of led the way for him. We run Fortnite a lot — me, Mana and Diezel — so we kind of have that chemistry. It just all came together in this game.”

Kahuku rose seven spots to No. 43 in the MaxPreps national rankings. Mililani rose one spot to No. 49 despite the loss. Kahuku’s highest ranking was No. 8 after upsetting defending national champion St. John Bosco (Calif.) 30-23 on Sept. 16.

Division I state champion Waipahu finished the season at No. 5 in the state after a 53-28 victory over Konawaena.

Farrington returned to the poll at No. 10, replacing Kamehameha. The Governors lost to Waipahu, 21-20, in the state semifinal round. Kamehameha beat Waipahu 38-15 on Aug. 25. Waipahu offensive lineman Preston Taumua, one of the top recruits in the state, returned to the lineup late in the season.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 Fared

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (10) (11-2, 6-0 OIA reg. season) 100 2

> def. No. 1 Mililani, 21-19

2. Mililani (11-1, 6-0 OIA reg. season) 90 1

> lost to No. 2 Kahuku, 21-19

3. Punahou (7-3, 4-0 ILH reg. season) 79 3

> lost to No. 2 Kahuku, 28-16

4. Campbell (9-4, 5-1 OIA reg. season) 71 4

5. Waipahu (8-4, 4-2 OIA reg. season) 51 8

> def. No. 5 Konawaena, 53-28

6. Saint Louis (4-5, 2-2 ILH) 47 5-T

7. Kapolei (8-4, 5-1 OIA reg. season) 30 7

8. Konawaena (11-2, 8-0 BIIF reg. season) 29 5-T

> lost to No. 8 Waipahu, 53-28

9. Kapaa (9-1, 6-0 KIF) 18 9

10. Farrington (7-4, 4-2 OIA reg. season) 14 NR

No longer in Top 10: Kamehameha (No. 10).