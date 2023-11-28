Girls basketball Top 10: Shot clock no big deal for speedy ‘Iolani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The implementation of a 35-second shot clock is absolutely no problem for four-time defending state champion ‘Iolani.

The speedy Raiders are already off to a 6-0 start and collected all 12 first-place votes from coaches and media to remain No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.

Last week, the Raiders defeated defending D-II state champion Kapaa 53-21; Foothill (Calif.) 64-48; and Konawaena 37-34.

The shot clock has been in use at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic and other local tournaments, and even youth leagues around the island. This is the first season of a mandatory shot clock in Hawaii high school basketball.

“The shot clock hasn’t had much impact on our play since we play a very fast tempo, but I still feel that it’ll help with game flow overall,” “Iolani coach Dean Young said.

Maui coach Vic Aguirre believes his team has adapted quickly.

“When we played with the shot clock at the (McKinley) Black & Gold, we only had one violation. Throughout the event, the violation of the shot clock wasn’t that much of a factor. Hawaii teams play fast and most times in transition, so the violations won’t come as quickly,” Aguirre said.

The trend in the offseason and preseason for girls and boys teams has been more zone defense.

“On the practice side, you can now focus your defense to work for 35 seconds instead of minutes on minutes, which benefits the time contributed to the offense,” Aguirre said.

Kamehameha took sole possession of the No. 2 spot after sharing it with Konawaena last week. The Warriors defeated Radford 54-28 and No. 6 Maryknoll 44-33.

At the Menehune Peek tournament, Konawaena beat Hawaii Prep 91-45, then flew to Oahu and pulled away late for a 55-37 win over No. 9 Punahou. Then came the close loss to ‘Iolani. That loss was enough for some voters to bump the Wildcats to No. 3.

The Pa‘ani Invitational tips off Wednesday at Punahou with a field that includes five Top 10 teams: ‘Iolani, Konawaena, Campbell, Punahou and Moanalua. San Juan Hills (Calif.), Sierra Pacific (Calif.) and San Clemente (Calif.) round out the field.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (12) (6-0) 120 1

> def. Kapaa, 53-21

> def. Foothill (Calif.), 64-48

> def. No. 2 Konawaena, 37-34

> next: vs. San Juan Hills, Wednesday

2. Kamehameha (6-0) 103 2-T

> def Radford, 54-26

> def. No. 6 Maryknoll, 44-33

> next: vs. Waiakea, Thursday

3. Konawaena (4-3, 1-0 BIIF) 99 2-T

> def. Hawaii Prep, 91-45

> def. No. 9 Punahou 55-37

> lost to St. Anthony’s (Calif.), 50-40

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani, 37-34

> next: vs. San Clemente (Calif.), Wednesday

4. Waiakea (4-1, 2-0 BIIF) 84 4

> def. Kealakehe, 68-4

> def. Kohala, 71-21

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Thursday

5. Maryknoll (4-1) 65 6

> def. Kalani, 70-23

> lost to No. 2 Kamehameha, 44-33

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday

6. Kahuku (1-2) 54 5

> bye

> next: vs. Radford, Thursday

7. Campbell (0-0) 44 7

> bye

> next: at Punahou, Wednesday

8. Lahainaluna (1-2) 32 8

> bye

> next: bye

9. Punahou (3-2) 22 9

> lost to No. 2 Konawaena, 55-37

> lost to Moanalua, 43-36

> def. Kapaa, 37-28

> next: vs. Campbell, Wednesday

10. Moanalua (1-5) 18 10

> lost to Foothill (Calif.), 63-53

> def. No. 9 Punahou, 43-36

> lost to St. Anthony’s, 72-45

> next: vs. Sierra Pacific, Wednesday

Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 10, Waimea 4, Maui 3, Kapaa 1, Radford 1.