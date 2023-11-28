comscore Girls basketball Top 10: Shot clock no big deal for speedy ‘Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Girls basketball Top 10: Shot clock no big deal for speedy ‘Iolani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

The implementation of a 35-second shot clock is absolutely no problem for four-time defending state champion ‘Iolani. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine draw Iowa State in first round of NCAA tourney
Next Story
Television and radio – November 28, 2023

Scroll Up