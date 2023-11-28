comscore Moanalua 6-footer Shailoh Liilii boasts sky-high ability | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Moanalua 6-footer Shailoh Liilii boasts sky-high ability

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua Na Alii girls basketball player Shailoh Liilii.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua Na Alii girls basketball player Shailoh Liilii.

Once upon a time, a young princess in the Liilii castle loved watching movies with her father. Read more

