comscore Letter: Lick Observatory article brought back memories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Lick Observatory article brought back memories

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was delighted to see the photograph of the 36-inch refractor telescope at Lick Observatory in The New York Times articles in the Travel section (“Gazing into the past and future,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 26). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Give generously to those in need

Scroll Up