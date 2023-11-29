Letter: Slow down traffic before it reaches crosswalks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is installing more raised crosswalks really the best solution for pedestrian safety?

We need something to slow down drivers before the crosswalk, not at the crosswalk like these white strips I see before some intersections. This should slow down drivers and/or wake them up if they are inattentive.

People do not read signs while driving, which is why many drivers change lanes at the last minute, realizing they are in the wrong lane for where they need to go.

Kenneth Ikenaga

Pearl City

