It wasn’t unexpected, but it’ll still sting: water rates will increase 10% on Feb. 1 — and will continue going up through 2028, at a rate of 8% to 10% yearly. Read more

At first it doesn’t seem so bad: it’s estimated that a typical household using 9,000 gallons of water monthly will see its $60 water bill rise to $65 in 2024. But over time, the annual increases will have that same household paying nearly $98 monthly — more than 63% above the current bill.

Maintenance of the aging system, higher energy and other operational costs, plus the Red Hill water contamination, all factor into the higher rates. To cope, reduce water use to help offset rising costs.