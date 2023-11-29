Column: Nonalcoholic beverages can be a holiday treat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The quantity and quality of nonalcoholic options have greatly increased in recent years. Many will appreciate having these novel options available to help keep their celebrations festive and safe. Read more

“Tis the season to be jolly” is a common refrain about the holiday season from Thanksgiving to the new year.

Special foods and alcoholic beverages are more widely available than at any other time. Although moderate alcohol consumption can add to the cheer, too much alcohol can seriously backfire.

Fortunately, the quantity and quality of nonalcoholic options have greatly increased in recent years. Many will appreciate having these novel options available to help keep their celebrations festive and safe.

By now, we all know the negative side of drinking too much alcohol and driving or having to recover from a nasty hangover. Some other negative side effects are not so obvious. For example, there are more than 150 different drugs that should not be taken if alcohol is being consumed. Read the small print of the drug insert.

QUESTION: ARE THERE ANY ISSUES IF YOU ONLY DRINK ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES DURING THE HOLIDAYS?

Answer: People often are surprised at how intoxicated they get from just one alcoholic drink when they haven’t consumed alcohol for many months. The liver produces enzymes that break down alcohol. But, when alcohol is not consumed for a while, the liver decreases its production of these enzymes. The result is that blood alcohol levels stay high longer after a drink.

Q: ARE THERE GOOD NONALCOHOLIC OPTIONS?

A: There are now excellent alternatives to alcoholic beverages year-round. Nonalcoholic drinks have come a long way from just a few years ago. Many markets and some restaurants are getting wise about the improved taste of new nonalcoholic beverages, making these acceptable for those who want to avoid alcohol. The designated driver no longer has to limit nonalcoholic drinks to coffee, tea, fruit juices, water or sodas.

There are many benefits of nonalcoholic beverages. A cold alcohol-free beer at a beach barbecue is now a possibility. You can serve them to friends who do not drink for religious reasons, and many nonalcoholic drinks are halal.

Q: ARE THERE ANY DOWNSIDES TO NONALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES?

A: Options can be a bit limited, and some are a bit costly. Also, depending on the processing, nonalcoholic drinks may still have trace amounts of alcohol, which can be detrimental to an alcoholic.

Great-tasting nonalcoholic beverages are now widely available at many stores where alcohol is sold. Even major brands of eggnog that typically contain alcohol are also providing alcohol-free options. Many beer lovers have gone alcohol-free while enjoying the many nonalcoholic major brand and craft beer options now available. Restaurant offerings are lagging, so it is worth asking your favorite restaurants what nonalcoholic beverages they offer. With some luck, they will take the hint and add more throughout the year.

Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. and Alan Titchenal, Ph.D., C.N.S. are retired nutrition faculty from the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Animal Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, University of Hawaii at Manoa.