comscore Hilo Medical Center given $1M to expand services | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hilo Medical Center given $1M to expand services

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

The Hilo Medical Center Foundation on Tuesday announced a landmark $1 million grant to help it expand health services and address the workforce shortage on the island of Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Starn O’Toole & Fisher

Scroll Up