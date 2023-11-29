Hilo Medical Center given $1M to expand services

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hilo Medical Center Foundation on Tuesday announced a landmark $1 million grant to help it expand health services and address the workforce shortage on the island of Hawaii. Read more

The Hilo Medical Center Foundation on Tuesday announced a landmark $1 million grant to help it expand health services and address the workforce shortage on the island of Hawaii.

The generous contribution comes from the Hoveida Family Foundation, a private philanthropic organization based on Bainbridge Island, Wash. The foundation said the grant, the largest it has ever received, will be used to further advance ongoing initiatives.

“We are immensely grateful to the Hoveida Family Foundation for their generous grant,” said Lisa Rantz, executive director of the Hilo Medical Center Foundation, in a news release.

“This transformative investment will enable us to make significant strides towards advancing mental health care in our community. With their support, we will continue to improve patient outcomes, enhance medical services, and touch the lives of countless individuals and families,” she added.

Roughly half, $500,000, will go to expanding mental health services in East Hawaii, said Rantz.

A steering committee will be created to bring together the county, mental health providers and organizations to identify gaps in care and increase access across the region.

Funds would also go toward scholarships, training and subsidies for mental health providers to increase services in East Hawaii.

The other $500,000 will go toward improving the recruitment and retention of health care workers through outreach programs, scholarships and subsidies to bring new physicians to East Hawaii as well as providing workforce housing.

To this end the foundation has purchased a seven- bedroom, seven-bath home with a carport studio and three fully equipped kitchens in Hilo. Rantz said the grant also will go toward renovations to the home to make it comfortable, with upgrades to the electrical and plumbing systems and modern furnishings.

It’s available to medical school students doing clinical rotations in East Hawaii, as well as other health care professionals in training, and visiting physicians.

“We have several initiatives we’re working on to provide workforce housing,” she said, including identifying state land where more can be built. “We’ve definitely lost providers and health care workers due to lack of housing.”

The foundation also rents a home in Kona to provide housing but is looking to purchase more properties or receive possible donated properties. This is key, she said, because the goal is to ease the burden of finding housing in an unfamiliar area for health care students and professionals on the island. Many prospective health care workers have declined job offers on Hawaii’s west side due to lack of housing.

In a joint statement, Bahman and Rebecca Hoveida, co-chairs of the Hoveida Family Foundation, called Hawaii a special place and said as residents, they wanted to make a positive contribution to the island’s health care system.

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to contribute to the Hilo Medical Center Foundation and hope other organizations and individuals follow suit in supporting the medical system on Hawaii Island,” they said. “As a part of the community, we have witnessed the lack of available medical and mental healthcare services on our island.

“Families should not have to suffer the expense and time it takes to travel off island to receive the medical care they so greatly need and deserve. Individuals dealing with a mental health crisis should be given the opportunity to seek out psychological help instead of being forced through the criminal system,” they added.

To provide better long-term solutions, they hope to encourage Hawaii’s intelligent and motivated students to pursue degrees in medical and mental health, and to return to serve their ohana.