Honolulu City Lights kicks off Saturday

Video courtesy Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
The Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele statues traveled from Pearl City to Honolulu Hale. The pair of statues were installed atop the Honolulu Hale fountain for the Honolulu City Lights, which opens to the public Saturday, Dec. 2.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Parks and Recreation employees Alex Ching, left, Kerry Terukina and Kevin Park placed a finishing touch on the Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele display Tuesday at Honolulu Hale.