comscore Honolulu City Lights kicks off Saturday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Lights kicks off Saturday

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.

  • Video courtesy Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

    The Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele statues traveled from Pearl City to Honolulu Hale. The pair of statues were installed atop the Honolulu Hale fountain for the Honolulu City Lights, which opens to the public Saturday, Dec. 2.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Parks and Recreation employees Alex Ching, left, Kerry Terukina and Kevin Park placed a finishing touch on the Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele display Tuesday at Honolulu Hale.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Parks and Recreation employees Alex Ching, left, Kerry Terukina and Kevin Park placed a finishing touch on the Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele display Tuesday at Honolulu Hale.

The 39th Honolulu City Lights holiday festivities open to the public Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Starn O’Toole & Fisher
Next Story
Tax incentives proposed to get Maui vacation unit owners to rent to survivors

Scroll Up