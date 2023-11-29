Honolulu City Lights kicks off Saturday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 39th Honolulu City Lights holiday festivities open to the public Saturday.

Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele took their seats fronting Honolulu Hale on Tuesday morning, ahead of the Saturday afternoon opening kickoff — including a block party, electric light parade and annual tree-lighting.

“We consider (Honolulu) Hale to be a magical place each and every day of the year because of its history and all that goes on here, but Christmastime takes it to a whole different level,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said at a news conference. “We’re excited for our community as we get ready to kick off the season.”

City officials said the festivities will begin with the block party at the Fasi Municipal Grounds at 4 p.m., followed by the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony starting at 6 p.m. The annual Public Workers Electric Lights Parade will start at Aala Park at 6 p.m. and will move on its route to finish at Honolulu Hale. After the Tree Lighting Ceremony, the annual department tree and wreath contest exhibitions will open to the public at 7 p.m. Saturday’s celebration will also include food, rides and live entertainment.

Punchbowl Street between Beretania and King streets will be closed beginning at 11:30 a.m. Parking signs for the parade will “come out very soon,” according to Ty Fukumitsu of the Department of Transportation Services, on King Street from Dillingham Boulevard to Alapai Street. Parking will be restricted on both sides of the streets.

City officials are expecting thousands of people to participate in Saturday’s festivities, and they recommend arriving early.

The Honolulu City Lights were started in 1985 by former Mayor Frank Fasi, who tasked his press secretary, Carol Costa, with starting Honolulu City Lights. Costa, who died in mid- October, will be honored at this year’s celebration during the tree-lighting ceremony and represented by a dove included on the tree.

Following Saturday’s opening ceremony, Honolulu City Lights will be open daily from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. More information is available at hnlcitylights.org.