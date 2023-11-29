comscore New trial date set for officers charged in 2021 Makaha crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New trial date set for officers charged in 2021 Makaha crash

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Trial has been rescheduled for a third time for four Honolulu police officers charged in connection with a September 2021 Makaha car chase and crash that injured six people — two of them severely — and its alleged cover-up. Read more

