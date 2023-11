Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Starn O’Toole & Fisher has announced that Andrew R. Crosby has joined the firm as an associate. His practice focuses on real estate law, commercial transactions, corporate law and commercial litigation. He is admitted to the Hawaii Bar. Crosby earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law, graduating with honors. While in law school, Crosby was a member of the University of Hawaii Law Review Journal, Advocates for Public Interest Law, the Federal Bar Association and the Law & Business Organization.

