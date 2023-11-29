comscore Tax incentives proposed to get Maui vacation unit owners to rent to survivors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tax incentives proposed to get Maui vacation unit owners to rent to survivors

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green spoke Tuesday at the state Capitol about his plans to expand affordable housing options on Maui.

    Gov. Josh Green spoke Tuesday at the state Capitol about his plans to expand affordable housing options on Maui.

  • JAMM AQUINO / SEPT. 28 Pictured above is the Kahoma Village neighborhood in Lahaina, where some homes were obliterated in the Aug. 8 wildfires.

    Pictured above is the Kahoma Village neighborhood in Lahaina, where some homes were obliterated in the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Maui’s post-fire efforts to find long-term housing for survivors of the Aug. 8 wildfires could serve as a new model to convert short-term vacation rentals across the state into badly needed long-term housing for residents, beginning with “eye popping” tax changes and increased income that would reward owners of long-term rental units, Gov. Josh Green told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Tuesday. Read more

