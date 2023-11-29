comscore Dave Reardon: Teamwork at UH made the week memorable, successful | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Dave Reardon: Teamwork at UH made the week memorable, successful

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

Herman Ayers is a lot more than a very efficient, proactive and teamwork-oriented custodian and humble family man. Read more

Previous Story
Moanalua 6-footer Shailoh Liilii boasts sky-high ability
Next Story
Scoreboard – November 29, 2023

Scroll Up