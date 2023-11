Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii guard Noel Coleman was named the Big West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Coleman, a 6-foot-2 senior from Leopoldsburg, Belgium, averaged 17.0 points per game as the Rainbow Warriors (5-0) beat Northern Arizona, UT Rio Grande Valley and San Diego.

Coleman leads Hawaii in scoring at 16.4 points per game. He is shooting 50% from the floor, including 39% from 3-point range.