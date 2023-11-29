Hawaii finally gets in a practice after enduring whirlwind travel
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAY METZGER / HAWAII ATHLETICS
The Rainbow Wahine gathered for practice at Mat- thew Knight Arena on the Oregon campus.
JAY METZGER / HAWAII ATHLETICS
The Rainbow Wahine went through practice for two hours on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena on the University of Oregon campus, site of this week’s NCAA Tournament first-round match. UH plays Iowa State on Thursday.