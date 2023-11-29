comscore Hale does U-turn, returns to Saint Louis as co-AD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Hale does U-turn, returns to Saint Louis as co-AD

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis head coach Dan Hale.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis head coach Dan Hale.

The road back to Saint Louis is the one Dan Hale has taken. Read more

