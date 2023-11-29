UH WR McBride All-MWC second team; Cordeiro first team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thirteen months and 17 days ago, wide receiver Steven McBride made an “all-in” move.

On the Wednesday ahead of the big football game against Oklahoma, McBride decided to relinquish a scholarship from Kansas and enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I felt I needed a fresh start,” McBride said. “There were a lot of things I went through at Kansas. I felt I needed to go somewhere I could showcase my talent. I bet on myself and came to Hawaii.”

The move paid off with a breakout 2023 season that resulted in McBride’s selection to the All-Mountain West second team.

UH quarterback Brayden Schager, slotback Pofele Ashlock, safety Peter Manuma, cornerback Cam Stone and kicker/punter Matthew Shipley received honorable mention.

San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a Saint Louis School graduate who played four seasons through 2021 with the Rainbow Warriors, was named to the MWC first team.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava, who played for Kaimuki High as a sophomore in 2019, was named the Freshman of the Year. Maiava lived in Hawaii until he was 13, then moved to Las Vegas. He returned to Hawaii for a year before completing high school in Las Vegas.

McBride, who will be a super senior in 2024, thanked his teammates, coaches and even the Kansas staff. “It was nothing against Kansas at all,” McBride said of the move. “Kansas gave me an opportunity to do what I can do. I played my role. I went through a lot at Kansas, dealing with different coaching staffs, different playbooks. I went through three different playbooks at Kansas. It was a lot to take in.”

McBride’s departure did not come with any guarantees. He received interest from FCS programs. The Warriors then contacted McBride. The UH coaches spoke of McBride’s value as a deep threat in the resurrected run-and-shoot offense.

In choosing the Warriors, he was able to enroll for the 2023 spring semester, participate in spring training and the offseason program, and bond with his new teammates.

McBride, who can run 40 yards in 4.4 seconds, had 63 receptions for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He averaged 40.3 yards per catch on his 11 go routes. McBride had three drops in 99 targets.

“Being here, I was more of a deep threat,” McBride said. “That was something I always wanted to show. I can do all-around plays. Anything the coaches need me to do, I can do. I like to set up my guys to score (as a decoy).”

Although he is eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, McBride’s intent is to remain with UH for his final NCAA season. He is on track to earn a degree in December 2024.

“I never thought about leaving,” McBride said. “I’m committed here. I’m staying. It was never a one-and-done because I didn’t feel I proved anything. I felt this was kind of my breakout year. Once I know I can do it back-to-back, I’ll be satisfied.”

McBride said he and Ashlock, who led MWC freshmen with 83 catches, have set a goal of being the league’s top pass-catching duo.

“We have so much love for all the coaches,” McBride said. “They showed us the right way of being a man, and how to treat other people, and how to hold a standard.”

McBride, who is father to 15-month-old Kaisen, is expecting his second son in March.