Letter: Government spending wildly out of control

Recently I saw a commercial that said 1 in 7 children in this country struggle with hunger. The recent past saw Lahaina get wiped out by fire. I read online that natural disasters since 1980 have cost the U.S. $1.7 trillion. Meanwhile the economy, inflation, health care, immigration, homelessness, violent crime, decaying infrastructure, education and government spending seem to be wildly unstable. And we intermittently send lots of money to the Ukraine or Israel. Where does this money come from? I guess Washington, D.C., keeps the printing presses for money running. Does anyone realize we have a national debt of $33 trillion?

John Berry
Punahou