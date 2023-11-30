Letter: Government spending wildly out of control

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently I saw a commercial that said 1 in 7 children in this country struggle with hunger. Read more

Recently I saw a commercial that said 1 in 7 children in this country struggle with hunger. The recent past saw Lahaina get wiped out by fire. I read online that natural disasters since 1980 have cost the U.S. $1.7 trillion.

Meanwhile the economy, inflation, health care, immigration, homelessness, violent crime, decaying infrastructure, education and government spending seem to be wildly unstable. And we intermittently send lots of money to the Ukraine or Israel.

Where does this money come from? I guess Washington, D.C., keeps the printing presses for money running. Does anyone realize we have a national debt of $33 trillion?

John Berry

Punahou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter