Letter: Public has no choice but to pay more for water

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I wish I had a company that operated like the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. Read more

I wish I had a company that operated like the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. I would have a product that everyone needed. Everyone would have to purchase this product solely from my company. On a whim, I would call my board of directors to discuss price increases. With minimal data or studies presented to the public, they would arbitrarily vote on an increase (how about 50%?).

With unanimous “yes” votes, all customers would have no choice but to continue using my product at a higher price.

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter