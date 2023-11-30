Letter: Thank you for all your letters of thanks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A big mahalo to all those who took the time to write about the things they appreciate in their lives, printed on Thanksgiving Sunday (“Being thankful,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, Nov. 26). Each letter was genuine and from the heart. We will keep these notes for a time and re-read them whenever we need a lift.

Thank you for the gift of sharing with all of us.

Phyllis and Wayne Nakasone

Mililani

