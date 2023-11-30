Letter: Vote for Biden is vote for immigration crisis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii voters overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden in the last presidential election. Those were votes for Biden policies, including ending Trump immigration policies that provided one of the most secure southern borders in modern times.

Today’s immigration crisis is a direct result of Biden following through on his promises. Our border agents have been turned into greeters and paper processors instead of enforcers of our immigration laws.

Historically, as many as 90% of asylum claims have been denied, resulting in deportation. Democrats use the term “fair share” all the time. Our four representatives in Congress totally support Biden’s policies. Why aren’t they demanding our “fair share” of the more than 7 million illegal aliens who have crossed our borders under Biden? They can compete for our social services with our legal citizens.

Let’s share the costs mainland states are burdened with due to Biden’s policy.

Ron Robinson

Kailua

