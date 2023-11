Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The announcement that the Board of Water Supply will increase rates by as much as 63% by 2028 for the average residential customer leaves one to wonder (“Water board adopts over 50% rate hike,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28) . Read more

The announcement that the Board of Water Supply will increase rates by as much as 63% by 2028 for the average residential customer leaves one to wonder (“Water board adopts over 50% rate hike,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 28). Does the average ratepayer know who these folks are who serve on this board? Do we know their backgrounds, or their ability to question in detail the board’s chief engineer, Ernie Lau, and make a wise decision?

How can we be reassured that this will result in the best water supply system for all this money? Will this money decrease the nearly 300 water main breaks a year on Oahu that snarl traffic and cause us to be late? Will this money enable the board to repair water mains that are gradually being inundated by rising sea levels, making many future water main breaks unrepairable by the board’s own reckoning?

The poor ratepayers have no answers to these and other questions, but once again must dig deep and watch life become ever more unaffordable in “paradise.”

Dale Jensen

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter