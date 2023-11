Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Things are definitely trending positively this year for Hilo Medical Center. Read more

Things are definitely trending positively this year for Hilo Medical Center. On Tuesday, the Hilo Medical Center Foundation announced a landmark $1 million grant from the Hoveida Family Foundation, a private philanthropic entity in Bainbridge Island, Wash., to help expand health services and address the isle’s workforce shortage.

That’s on the heels of this spring’s $50 million state appropriation to expand the hospital’s intensive care and medical surgical units. It’s good to see Hilo’s vital health hub getting some much-needed TLC.