Editorial | Off the News Off The News: HPD officers’ trial set for June Today Updated 7:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! For the third time, and over prosecutors’ objections, a judge has granted a continuance to four Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officers charged with felonies in connection with a September 2021 Makaha car chase and crash that paralyzed a teen and left the driver with a traumatic brain injury. The trial is now set for June. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. For the third time, and over prosecutors’ objections, a judge has granted a continuance to four Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officers charged with felonies in connection with a September 2021 Makaha car chase and crash that paralyzed a teen and left the driver with a traumatic brain injury. The trial is now set for June. HPD’s Joshua J.S. Nahulu is charged with causing the crash; Erik X.K. Smith, Jake R.T. Bartolome and Robert G. Lewis III are charged with hindering prosecution and conspiracy to commit hindering prosecution. The officers have been disciplined, according to HPD, but remain on the force and on payroll, while restricted from patrol assignments. Previous Story Off The News: Uncle Billy’s hotel coming down