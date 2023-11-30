Off The News: HPD officers’ trial set for June

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the third time, and over prosecutors’ objections, a judge has granted a continuance to four Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officers charged with felonies in connection with a September 2021 Makaha car chase and crash that paralyzed a teen and left the driver with a traumatic brain injury. The trial is now set for June.

HPD’s Joshua J.S. Nahulu is charged with causing the crash; Erik X.K. Smith, Jake R.T. Bartolome and Robert G. Lewis III are charged with hindering prosecution and conspiracy to commit hindering prosecution. The officers have been disciplined, according to HPD, but remain on the force and on payroll, while restricted from patrol assignments.