Off the News

Off The News: HPD officers' trial set for June

  • Today
  • Updated 7:06 p.m.

For the third time, and over prosecutors’ objections, a judge has granted a continuance to four Honolulu Police Department (HPD) officers charged with felonies in connection with a September 2021 Makaha car chase and crash that paralyzed a teen and left the driver with a traumatic brain injury. The trial is now set for June. Read more

