comscore Editorial: Protect Waikiki from huge flood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Protect Waikiki from huge flood

  • Today
  • Updated 7:10 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ reevaluation report on a proposed Ala Wai Canal flood control project contains one big surprise: The project’s full estimated cost has ballooned above $1 billion — more than 50% higher than a $651 million estimate made just two years ago that caused the city to flinch and call for re-evaluation, and three times the estimated cost in 2017. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Inform public on Navy plane probe

Scroll Up