comscore Donors reminded to beware of fraud | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Donors reminded to beware of fraud

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The surge of charitable giving supporting survivors and rebuilding efforts after the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires that killed 100 and left 7,500 homeless highlights the need to watch out for fraud, the state Department of the Attorney General emphasized this week. Read more

Previous Story
Tax incentives proposed to get Maui vacation unit owners to rent to survivors

Scroll Up