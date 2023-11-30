comscore HART OKs federal agreement to fund rail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HART OKs federal agreement to fund rail

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors Wednesday approved a federal plan to fund the city rail line’s ongoing construction to a planned station in Kakaako. Read more

