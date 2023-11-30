Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:02 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Cindy Ellen Russell
The Hawaii State Capitol was leaking Wednesday amid a flood advisory for Oahu. The leaking stems from a ground-level reflecting pool on the diamondhead side of the Capitol, which has been in a state of repair since May after leaking for many years.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Workers cleaned up Wednesday after water flooded the state Capitol’s chamber level on the Diamond Head side.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Workers cleaned up Wednesday after water flooded the state Capitol’s chamber level on the Diamond Head side.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The ceiling in the women’s restroom near the Senate clerk’s office at the state Capitol collapsed Wednesday amid the leaks resulting from heavy rain in Honolulu from a Kona low.