comscore Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Hawaii state Capitol soaked due to leaking reflecting pool

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:02 a.m.

  • Video by Cindy Ellen Russell

    The Hawaii State Capitol was leaking Wednesday amid a flood advisory for Oahu. The leaking stems from a ground-level reflecting pool on the diamondhead side of the Capitol, which has been in a state of repair since May after leaking for many years.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Workers cleaned up Wednesday after water flooded the state Capitol’s chamber level on the Diamond Head side.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Workers cleaned up Wednesday after water flooded the state Capitol’s chamber level on the Diamond Head side.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Workers cleaned up Wednesday after water flooded the state Capitol’s chamber level on the Diamond Head side.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Workers cleaned up Wednesday after water flooded the state Capitol’s chamber level on the Diamond Head side.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The ceiling in the women’s restroom near the Senate clerk’s office at the state Capitol collapsed Wednesday amid the leaks resulting from heavy rain in Honolulu from a Kona low.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The ceiling in the women’s restroom near the Senate clerk’s office at the state Capitol collapsed Wednesday amid the leaks resulting from heavy rain in Honolulu from a Kona low.

Like many parts of the state socked by extra-wet weather Wednesday, the chamber level of the state Capitol got pretty drenched. Read more

Previous Story
Tax incentives proposed to get Maui vacation unit owners to rent to survivors

Scroll Up