comscore Navy video shows no widespread reef damage from plane in Kaneohe Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Navy video shows no widespread reef damage from plane in Kaneohe Bay

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

  • Video courtesy U.S. Navy

    The U.S. Navy has released underwater footage of the P-8A Poseidon that slid off a runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Nov. 20 and now sits in Kaneohe Bay.

  • VIDEO CAPTURES COURTESY MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One conducted an underwater survey Tuesday of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay. The video, collected to document the marine environment, depicts the two points of contact the aircraft has with the coral and the remainder of the aircraft floating above.

    VIDEO CAPTURES COURTESY MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII

    Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One conducted an underwater survey Tuesday of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay. The video, collected to document the marine environment, depicts the two points of contact the aircraft has with the coral and the remainder of the aircraft floating above.

  • COURTESY VIDEO CAPTURES MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) conduct an underwater survey of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

    COURTESY VIDEO CAPTURES MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII

    Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) conduct an underwater survey of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft is seen Monday in Kanehoe Bay.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft is seen Monday in Kanehoe Bay.

Underwater video taken of a Navy P-8A Poseidon plane sitting in Kaneohe Bay shows two points of the plane resting on coral reef but no extensive damage. Read more

Previous Story
Tax incentives proposed to get Maui vacation unit owners to rent to survivors

Scroll Up