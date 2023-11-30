Navy video shows no widespread reef damage from plane in Kaneohe Bay
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:37 p.m.
The U.S. Navy has released underwater footage of the P-8A Poseidon that slid off a runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Nov. 20 and now sits in Kaneohe Bay.
Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One conducted an underwater survey Tuesday of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay. The video, collected to document the marine environment, depicts the two points of contact the aircraft has with the coral and the remainder of the aircraft floating above.
Navy Divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One (MDSU-1) conduct an underwater survey of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.
The U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft is seen Monday in Kanehoe Bay.