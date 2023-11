Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For Merrie Monarch Festival fans hoping to score tickets to the 2024 hula competition in Hilo, Friday is the all-important “postmark day.”

Every year, Dec. 1 is the earliest date that requests can be postmarked for tickets to the three nights of hula competition, nicknamed the “olympics of hula.”

Mailing a request is the only way members of the public can purchase tickets for the competition nights, April 4-6, at Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium. They cannot be purchased online, by phone or in person.

During the weeklong festival, most activities are free to the public. They include a Hawaiian arts fair, hula shows and a parade through Hilo town. The next festival runs March 31 to April 6.

However, tickets are required to attend the competition nights. The official ticket request form and seating chart can be found at merriemonarch.com/how-to-buy-tickets-2/.

The mailed request must include:

>> A completed official ticket request form.

>> Payment in the form of a cashier’s check or money order in U.S. dollars (no personal checks accepted).

>> A self-addressed stamped envelope (use a legal size, No. 10 envelope, and U.S. postage).

Ticket requests must be mailed to: Merrie Monarch Festival, 865 Piilani St., Hilo, HI 96720. Requests postmarked earlier than Dec. 1 will be returned to sender. Refunds are given once tickets are sold out.

Each person can buy a maximum of two tickets. Each ticket allows an individual to attend up to three nights of competition. Prices vary depending on seating section and number of days attending, and range from $10 to $55.

Overall information on the 61st annual Merrie Monarch Festival can be found at merriemonarch.com/. The Merrie Monarch Festival is a nonprofit organization that “honors the legacy of King David Kala­kaua, who inspired the perpetuation of our traditions, native language and arts,” says the festival’s website.