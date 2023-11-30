comscore Safety concerns at Puuloa Range in Ewa Beach addressed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Safety concerns at Puuloa Range in Ewa Beach addressed

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  Puuloa Beach Park. Marines have a rifle range next door and they have signs posted not to enter area.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Puuloa Beach Park. Marines have a rifle range next door and they have signs posted not to enter area.

  "It's important that we are good stewards of the environment." Col. Jeremy Beaven Marine Corps Base Hawaii commanding officer, above, speaking Wednesday at a news conference

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    “It’s important that we are good stewards of the environment.”

    Col. Jeremy Beaven

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii commanding officer, above, speaking Wednesday at a news conference

State Rep. Rose Martinez and U.S. Marine Corps officials said Wednesday that they have come to a “mutually agreeable consensus among all involved parties” regarding potential lead poisoning of soil around the Marines’ Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach. Read more

