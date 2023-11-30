Safety concerns at Puuloa Range in Ewa Beach addressed
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Puuloa Beach Park. Marines have a rifle range next door and they have signs posted not to enter area.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
“It’s important that we are good stewards of the environment.”
Col. Jeremy Beaven
Marine Corps Base Hawaii commanding officer, above, speaking Wednesday at a news conference
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree