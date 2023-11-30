UH men’s volleyball schedule released

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s 2024 schedule, which was released Wednesday, has 28 regular-season matches, including 19 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

The Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s 2024 schedule, which was released Wednesday, has 28 regular-season matches, including 19 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors, who have won two national titles in the past three years, also will host the Big West Championship for the fourth time from April 18-20 at SimpliFi Arena.

Hawaii will open the season Jan. 3 and 5 with a two-match series at home against Loyola.

The 28th Outrigger Resorts Invitational in March will feature Lewis, Grand Canyon and UC Irvine.

Hawaii opens its seventh season in the Big West with a two-match series at Long Beach State on March 15 and 16.

Season tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale in the coming weeks.

3 Silverswords claim West Region honors

Chaminade setter Leilani Ama was named AVCA Division II Volleyball All-West Region freshman of the year, and libero Hula Crisostomo and outside hitter Ajack Malual made the first team.

Ama, of Spokane, Wash., averaged 9.19 assists per set and finished with 19 aces. She was voted All-West Region honorable mention.

Crisostomo, a graduate student and Moanalua graduate, averaged 5.02 digs per set.

Malual, a sophomore from Rome, led the Silverswords with 3.41 kills per set and 49 aces. She had a .280 hitting percentage.

Earlier Wednesday, Crisostomo was named to the D2 Conference Commissioners Association West Region first team, and Ama and Malual made the second team.

Chaminade is the No. 1 seed in the West Regional and will play San Francisco State in today’s quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. in San Bernardino, Calif.

The winner will face No. 4 seed Cal State Los Angeles or No. 5 seed Seattle Pacific in the semifinals Friday at 3 p.m. The final is Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Silverswords (29-3) earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Division II Tournament after finishing second in the PacWest.

Hilo’s Arakawa is best in West Region

Hawaii Hilo forward Teani Arakawa was named NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association West Region women’s soccer player of the year on Tuesday.

Arakawa, a junior and King Kekaulike graduate, led the Vulcans with 10 goals and seven assists.

Hawaii Hilo midfielder Jazlynn Ellis, a junior from Parker, Colo., also made the first team after finishing with eight goals and five assists.

The Vulcans’ Megan Donovan, Filippa Graneld and Alyssa Padron were named to the second team.

On the men’s side, Hawaii Hilo defender Koki Hamada made the D2CCA second team.