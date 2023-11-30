Cordeiro, San Jose State to play in Hawaii Bowl

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will end his six-year college career where he started when San Jose State and Coastal Carolina meet in the Dec. 23 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl at the Ching Complex.

“It means a lot,” said Cordeiro, who transferred to San Jose State in January 2022 after four seasons at the University of Hawaii.

San Jose State, UNLV and Boise State finished the regular season tied for first with 6-2 records against league opponents. But on Sunday, a computer program determined that the Spartans would not be playing in Saturday’s Mountain West championship game. Boise State and UNLV will play for the title at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“Obviously, we want to be playing this Saturday, but to make this bowl game is everything I could ask for,” said Cordeiro, a 2018 graduate of Saint Louis School. “To go back home and play in front of my family for the last time in my collegiate career means everything.”

SJSU coach Brent Brennan learned of the invitation Wednesday night but was told to hold off announcing it until this morning. “It’s been killing me,” said Brennan, who began his coaching career as a UH assistant in 1998. “I’ve been so excited since I found out. I told my wife, but that was it.”

Brennan called a team meeting for this morning. He then walked into the auditorium in shorts and sunglasses with sunscreen on his nose while carrying a custom-made surfboard.

“Once we saw that, we were all yelling and jumping around,” Cordeiro said. “It was a good time.”

The Spartans (7-5) won their final six games of the regular season, including a victory over UNLV.

“When the computers did what they did, we were irritated,” Cordeiro said. “We were mad because we feel we deserved to be in (the championship game). We proved to everyone what we’re capable of doing. l mean, we’re a better team than both of them. But we made the Hawaii Bowl. We’re all happy. We have an extra game to play with everyone, especially with all the seniors.”

Cordeiro is on track to earn a bachelor’s degree in December.

Coastal Carolina (7-5) finished third in the Sun Belt’s East Division.

Tickets are on sale at etickethawaii.com and at the UH Ticket Office. Prices range from $30 to $65.