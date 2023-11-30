Hawaii women’s volleyball ousts Iowa State to advance in NCAA Tournament

EUGENE, Ore. >> The Hawaii women’s volleyball team rebounded from a slow start to advance in the NCAA Tournament today at Matthew Knight Arena.

Caylen Alexander put down a match-high 18 kills and Amber Igiede added 14 kills and four blocks for the Rainbow Wahine in a 16-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23 win over Iowa State to begin their 30th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Setter Kate Lang finished with 45 assists, 13 digs and three blocks and Tayli Ikenaga had 16 digs for Hawaii (24-8), which advanced to play the winner of tonight’s match between Southeastern Louisiana and host Oregon on Friday at 5 p.m.

Maya Duckworth had 15 kills to lead Iowa State (20-10), which hit .480 in the opening set and used a 15-1 run to take an early 1-0 lead.

Hawaii was behind 13-6 in the second set when it finally started to show some life defensively, scrambling for digs and making ISU work for its points.

A Talia Edmonds ace ended the second set in UH’s favor after Hawaii failed to cash in on its first two set points.

"It's always going to come down to what we do on our side." – #HawaiiWVB coach Robyn Ah Mow after her team advances in the NCAA Tournament.

Hawaii hit .533 in the third set to take a 2-1 lead and put it away in the fourth after the match was tied 22-22. A service error by Iowa State ended it.

Tali Hakas, who substituted into the match to start the second set, contributed six kills and 14 digs. Riley Wagoner had nine kills and nine digs after being shut out in the first set.

Middle Kennedi Evans was in on seven of UH’s 13 blocks.

Hawaii has advanced to the second round in three of its past four seasons.