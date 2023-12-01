Editorial | Letters Letter: Capitol reflecting pool should be rock garden Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The pool surrounding the state Capitol should have been drained years ago after the tilapia were removed (“Capitol soaked,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The pool surrounding the state Capitol should have been drained years ago after the tilapia were removed (“Capitol soaked,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). It has been a continuing maintenance problem being paid for by the taxpayers. It should have been turned into a Japanese rock garden at that time. Gil Chu Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: HPD officers’ trial set for June