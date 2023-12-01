Letter: Capitol reflecting pool should be rock garden

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The pool surrounding the state Capitol should have been drained years ago after the tilapia were removed (“Capitol soaked,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). It has been a continuing maintenance problem being paid for by the taxpayers.

It should have been turned into a Japanese rock garden at that time.

Gil Chu

Hawaii Kai

