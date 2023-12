Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The picture of former President Jimmy Carter wearing a cigar and ti leaf lei made me think that they are truly one of the greatest couples to walk this Earth (“Final aloha to former first lady,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 30). They believed so strongly that we should all, as a human race and no matter the color, help one another, that they made it their life’s mission to show aloha for so many underprivileged families though Habitat for Humanity.

Rosalynn must have so loved Hawaii that most of her family were wearing lei for her private funeral in Plains, Ga.

Aloha oe, first lady.

Byron “Jiro” Kaneshiro

Wahiawa

