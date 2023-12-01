comscore Letter: Israel must commit to a two-state solution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Israel must commit to a two-state solution

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

No decent, rational person can feel anything but horror and revulsion at what Hamas did in Israel on Oct. 7. Hamas is a vile terrorist organization that must be destroyed. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: HPD officers’ trial set for June

Scroll Up