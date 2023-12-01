Letter: Israel must commit to a two-state solution

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No decent, rational person can feel anything but horror and revulsion at what Hamas did in Israel on Oct. 7. Hamas is a vile terrorist organization that must be destroyed. Read more

One can understand why Israel is seeking revenge and to destroy Hamas. However, is the slaughter of many thousands of Palestinian women and children in Gaza creating an undying hatred for everything the Jewish state stands for?

Is Israel doing nothing more than creating a huge pool of young Palestinian men determined to pay it back for what it is doing and has done?

All of this can be laid at the feet of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who encouraged Hamas in Gaza as a counterweight to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. He has flatly refused to agree to a two-state solution, the only possible solution to this problem. With all the hatred generated in Gaza, is this even possible now?

I do not know the answer to these questions. I only know that Netanyahu must go and Israel must commit to a two-state solution with appropriate guarantees.

Otherwise, I fear Hamas will just rise again and many more Israelis and Palestinians will die.

Earle A. Partington

Nuuanu

