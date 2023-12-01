comscore Letter: True gratitude comes from God, not evolution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: True gratitude comes from God, not evolution

Gratitude comes from God, not evolution (“Humans evolved to value gratitude, researchers say,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 11). Read more

