Letter: True gratitude comes from God, not evolution

Gratitude comes from God, not evolution (“Humans evolved to value gratitude, researchers say,” Star- Advertiser, Nov. 11).

Evolution in the broad sense — order from disorder — never happened. Our society is the victim of a lie being repeated long enough to become accepted as a truth.

Gratitude came from our creator God, who is the source of thanks, moral values, ordered structures, life and engineered life forms that quickly adjust to environmental changes as needed. He created us in his image, which is why we show love and care for others.

But He did not create us as robots, but as beings with a free will. So man can rebel against God and go his own way (me first; I think this, so it must be me, me, me), which has led to all the evils and ills of mankind everywhere.

To show true gratitude, praise God for all He has done for you — especially everything of true and lasting value.

Frank Lutz

Moiliili

